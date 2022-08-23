Paul Rudd. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thought the Only Murders in the Building finale would finally resolve everything? Don’t kid yourself — this show got renewed for a third season, and by the looks of things, so will the podcast. On the heels of today’s season-two finale, Variety confirmed Paul Rudd will join season three of the Hulu comedy, starring as stage star Ben Glenroy. And (spoilers ahead, if you want to press pause) from those final moments of season two, it looks like he’s not coming out alive. A year after the trio finally solve Bunny’s murder, Ben is starring in Oliver’s new play, alongside none other than Charles-Haden Savage … until he seems to drop dead mid-show opening night. In a statement to Variety, Only Murders showrunner John Hoffman called Ben Glenroy “a clear source of many upcoming questions,” as if that weren’t obvious! Was Ben murdered? What was he arguing with Charles about? And did he even live in the Arconia?? If only we could jump ahead a year to get some answers.