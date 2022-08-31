Paramount+ and Showtime Make It Official With a New Bundle

Streamliner At your service. Photo-Illustration: Martin Gee

After a year of on-and-off bundling, Showtime and Paramount+ are finally committing to a real relationship, sort of. The streaming service unveiled a new deal, the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle, that will fold the latter Paramount-owned channel’s library of shows like Yellowjackets, Billions, and the upcoming series American Gigolo into the Paramount+ app itself as an in-app upgrade. So yes, Paramount+ and Showtime are technically integrated, but it’ll be for an additional price, semi-similar to the Disney bundle, except you wouldn’t have to toggle between the services.

Starting today, and until October 2, 2022, Paramount+ will be offering the two-in-one bundle for a limited-time price of $7.99 per month for the Essential Plan (with ads for Paramount+, not Showtime) and $12.99 per month for the Premium Plan (without ads). After October 2, the bundle’s price will be raised to $11.99 a month for the Essential and $14.99 a month for Premium plans. And from there, ’til subscription cancellations do they part!