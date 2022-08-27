Paul Allen’s $1 Billion Art Collection Will Be Sold for Charity

Photo: Larry Busacca/WireImage

Great news for all the art collectors of the world with millions of dollars to spare: Paul Allen’s art collection is going up for grabs. Per the New York Times, the upcoming sale of the late Microsoft co-founder’s extensive collection is expected to be the largest art auction ever, given that his collection is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion. All proceeds will be donated to charity, as Allen instructed before his death in 2018. Christie’s auction house will be selling more than 150 works of art, including masterpieces by the likes of Monet, Renoir, and Botticelli. While no date has been set, the auction is expected to take place this November. “It’s a major event for the art market and for the art world,” Christie’s chief executive Guillaume Cerutti told the Times. “The fact that it embraces five centuries of great art — from Botticelli to David Hockney, plus of course the very inspirational figure of Paul Allen, plus the fact that the sale is dedicated to philanthropy — we are really moved by this extraordinary project we are on. It’s something that’s very special.” Allen, who started Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975, frequently loaned his pieces to museums and galleries. In 2015, he created the Seattle Art Fair as part of his passion for showcasing art. “To live with these pieces of art is truly amazing,” Allen told Bloomberg at the time. “I feel that you should share some of the works to give the public a chance to see them.”