Peyton Manning Pivots to Hosting the 2022 CMAs With Luke Bryan

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Greg Gayne/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images and Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Peyton Manning has spent the past few years, as retired sports pros tend to, refining his hosting talents on ESPN+ and ESPN2. The Hall of Fame quarterback recently extended his Manningcast deal with ESPN through 2024 (alongside brother Eli), on top of his previous Peyton’s Places gig on ESPN+. Now, he’s pivoting to the music world, set to helm the Country Music Association Awards on November 9. Manning will get some insider coaching from co-host Luke Bryan, who hosted the 2021 awards solo — after earning Entertainer of the Year at the other country show, the Academy of Country Music Awards, earlier that year. Bryan, of course, also has extensive TV experience from his gig judging American Idol. And neither is Manning new to awards shows, having helmed the 2017 ESPYs. But as for what likely sealed this deal? The CMAs air on ESPN’s parent network, ABC, on a Wednesday night — so Manning won’t even have to miss a football game. Go sports!

Just drafted our #1 picks for the 2022 #CMAawards! 🏆 We definitely scored this year with two-time CMA Awards Entertainer of the year @LukeBryan and NFL superstar Peyton Manning as our hosts! Let the award season begin! 🤩 Watch Wednesday, Nov. 9 on @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/RcSuBN8Sfc — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) August 1, 2022