Police No Longer Investigating Anne Heche Car Crash

Law enforcement is no longer investigating the car crash that killed actor Anne Heche last Friday, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “As of today there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the LAPD’s statement reads. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.” The LAPD had previously told Deadline that Heche’s case was being investigated as a “felony DUI traffic collision.”

On August 5, Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles home and was hospitalized with burn injuries. She was then declared brain-dead on August 12 after suffering a severe anoxic brain injury. Heche’s son, Homer, released a statement on Friday afternoon reading, “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”