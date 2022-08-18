Ramy Steps Up To The Plate For Season Three

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Season three of Ramy Youssef’s hit Hulu series, Ramy, is stepping up the plate with ten new episodes on September 30. In new promotional images, Youssef wears a diamond earring, accompanied by a vintage baseball cap and his dog. The new season follows Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan as he dedicates himself to his uncle’s diamond business while also confronting familial tensions. Returning for round three are Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass (who also produced an on-location episode this season), Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Way. While it is a third-season show, there will still be firsts for Ramy this season. Model Bella Hadid will be making her scripted series debut in a recurring role as a “weirdo girlfriend” in one of the “weirdest scripts we’ve ever written.” For a series that features unconventional relationships, both romantic and platonic, Youssef emphasizing the “weird” in the new season might be an understatement.

