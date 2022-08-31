Love You, Baby, Hi! The RHOSLC Season 3 Trailer Is Here.

Winter is finally here! No, I don’t mean more Game of Thrones — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is finally back. The long-awaited season-three trailer dropped today, just two days after Jen Shah’s racist claims against Lisa Barlow, two months after Shah’s guilty plea, and 290 days after Meredith Marks spilled tea in a bathtub. The trailer has it all: Heather Gay with a black eye, a giant church, Barlow saying “Retaliation is a bitch,” Marks twerking, an orange suit, new friends of the show, dinner-table fights, and Shah shouting “I am innocent!” From the trailer, we can also conclude that Mary Cosby is officially out from the show. The Red Wedding wishes. Season three premieres Wednesday, September 28, at 9 p.m.