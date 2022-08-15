Padma Lakshmi ‘Relieved’ Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is Recovering After Attack

Salman Rushdie Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef host and the ex-wife of author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed while onstage for an event in western New York on August 12, has now publicly shared support in the wake of the attack. “Relieved Salman Rushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare,” wrote Lakshmi on Twitter on August 14. “Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing.” Lakshmi and Rushdie were married from 2004 to 2007. Though he is currently on the road to recovery, he faces serious injuries to an eye, severed nerves in his arm, and liver damage. “Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact,” said Rushdie’s family in a statement. Rushdie is a writer best known for popularizing the genre of magical realism, most notably via his 1981 book, Midnight’s Children. Below, reactions to the attack on Rushdie and support for his recovery from the literary world and beyond.

Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 14, 2022

For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. He has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 12, 2022

What kind of asshat stabs a writer, anyway? Fucker! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 12, 2022

I'm trying to cheer myself up this afternoon. What happened to Salman Rushdie preys on my mind. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 13, 2022

–@SuzanneNossel, CEO of PEN America, issued the following statement in response to the attack on author @SalmanRushdie:



“PEN America is reeling from shock and horror at word of a brutal, premeditated attack on our former President and stalwart ally, Salman Rushdie, who was... — PEN America (@PENamerica) August 12, 2022

I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 12, 2022

I'm shocked and distressed to see my friend @SalmanRushdie has been attacked before a talk. He's a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he's okay. https://t.co/URkHxLGE7o — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 12, 2022

I’m utterly horrified by the cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie. I pray for his recovery. He is an essential voice and cannot be silenced. — Khaled Hosseini (@khaledhosseini) August 12, 2022

Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a speaking event in upstate New York. Wish him a speedy recovery.



"Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York | AP News" https://t.co/danvZWKrnH — Amitav Ghosh (@GhoshAmitav) August 12, 2022

Doug and I were appalled by the attack on author Salman Rushdie this week. People should be able to share ideas without fear—the basis of any free and open society. Violence and hate have no place. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 14, 2022

A man with a knife will never be able to silence a man with a pen.



We will always hold up the values that Salman Rushdie and @chq have long stood for – freedom of expression, education, and tolerance. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 14, 2022

Salman Rushdie has lived his life courageously and refused to let intimidation silence him, his art, and what he stands for. I am keeping him in my thoughts and praying for his recovery. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2022

I'm horrified by the cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie and praying for his speedy recovery.



As he once wrote: “A poet's work [is] to name the unnamable, to point at frauds, to take sides, start arguments, shape the world, and stop it from going to sleep.” — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 13, 2022

Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.



Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 12, 2022