Padma Lakshmi ‘Relieved’ Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is Recovering After Attack

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef host and the ex-wife of author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed while onstage for an event in western New York on August 12, has now publicly shared support in the wake of the attack. “Relieved Salman Rushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare,” wrote Lakshmi on Twitter on August 14. “Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing.” Lakshmi and Rushdie were married from 2004 to 2007. Though he is currently on the road to recovery, he faces serious injuries to an eye, severed nerves in his arm, and liver damage. “Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact,” said Rushdie’s family in a statement. Rushdie is a writer best known for popularizing the genre of magical realism, most notably via his 1981 book, Midnight’s Children. Below, reactions to the attack on Rushdie and support for his recovery from the literary world and beyond.