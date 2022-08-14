Salman Rushdie Talking, Joking After Stabbing

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Salman Rushdie is off a ventilator and “on the road to recovery,” according to his agent. The author was attacked at a lecture in upstate New York on August 12, when he was stabbed and suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in his arm and eye. “Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact,” his son, Zafar Rushdie, said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. Rushdie is still likely to lose the injured eye.

The man arrested for the attack, Hadi Matar, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault choices on Saturday. Chautauqua County district attorney Jason Schmidt successfully argued for remand without bail, citing the fatwa against Rushdie as a possible motive for the attack. Investigators are still determining whether the command of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for Rushdie’s death, over his book The Satanic Verses, played a role in the stabbing Friday.