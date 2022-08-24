“Scamilton” Production Fined for Unlicensed, Altered Production of Hamilton

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

It’s quiet uptown after a Texas church went viral on Tik Tok for their unlicensed, altered performance of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. Nicknamed “Scamilton,” the church modified the show to represent religious themes; for example, they changed the lyrics to talk about Jesus Christ instead of Angelica Schuyler on “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” to say, “Jesus gives me the strength to pull through, when I needed him most he was right on time,” instead of, “She is buried in Trinity Church near you, when I needed her most, she was right on time.” Characters would randomly break out into sermons; at other times, there would be awkward pauses longer than the essays in the Federalist papers. While a church musical production isn’t expected to be the same production quality as a Broadway show, theater fans noticed small details that would make any stage manager pull their hair out (their hair isn’t up because their hair tie’s on their wrist.)

Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work.

And always grateful to the @dramatistsguild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth. 1/2 https://t.co/yMtM3z9crI — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 10, 2022

The church has finally responded to the backlash in its own version of the Reynolds pamphlet. On their Instagram, the Door Christian Fellowship Ministries apologized to Lin Manuel Miranda and the team behind their musical for “staging and unauthorized production.” They agreed to “never stage the performance again” and to pay undisclosed “damages” for their actions, that would be enough.