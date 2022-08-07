Scoob! Holiday Haunt Filmmakers Recorded the Score for Their Canceled Movie

Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery/YouTube

The filmmakers behind Scoob! Holiday Haunt decided to pull a Co-op and record the score for their now-canceled movie. The Scoob! sequel was one of two films shelved forevermore by the new honchos at Warner Bros. Discovery. And while Batgirl’s creative staff has mourned their loss by posting our only glimpse at Michael Keaton’s Batman reprisal, the Holiday Haunt team kind of went off. “So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?” asked co-writer and producer Tony Cervone on Instagram. “You record the damn score!” Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Batgirl are just two of the IP’s that suddenly got the axe from WBD. Shows like Mrs. Fletcher and Vinyl were pulled from HBO Max, and Ridley Scott saw his series Raised by Wolves canceled after two seasons. But we’ll always have the Scoob! original score.