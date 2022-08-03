Selena Gomez Could Clock in to Produce a Working Girl Reboot

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Sorry Beyoncé, it looks like Selena Gomez won’t be releasing her job anytime soon. Per Deadline, Gomez is in final negotiations to produce the latest reboot in the 20th Century Studios building: a new take on the 1988 rom-com classic Working Girl. The original movie, which earned six Oscar nominations, follows an ambitious secretary (Melanie Griffith) who decides to impersonate her injured boss (Sigourney Weaver). Harrison Ford formed the third point of the Wall Street love triangle as the business exec who is involved with both women, while Joan Cusack played a friend who will never be Madonna. Reportedly, the reboot’s script will be written by Diary of a Future President creator Ilana Peña. The movie will likely drop on Hulu, which makes sense given that Gomez is already familiar with the streamer as an executive producer and star on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. And hey, she did win an Emmy for that producing gig. The non-retired singer already has a Grammy — maybe the new Working Girl is her way of working toward EGOT status.