Photo: Arlene Richie/Getty Images

The Queen of Tejano is getting a new sound … sort of. Selena Quintanilla’s first posthumous album, Moonchild Mixes, was announced on ABC News August 2, and it will include tracks that digitally age her teenage voice on previously unreleased recordings. “Everything was recorded on vinyl,” her brother and bandmate A.B. Quintanilla said. “So we had to kind of fuse the old-school ways with the new-school ways. Clean Selena’s vocals, put them on timing. And then we also pitched her vocal down just a hair to make her sound a little bit more mature.” According to Pitchfork, the new album includes ten unreleased recordings from when she was between 13 and 16 years old. A.B. Quintanilla previously discussed the “de-tuning” of his sister’s voice on Tino Cochino Radio, where he claimed that he was “able to make her sound like she just stepped out of the booth at 23 years old.” The Grammy-winning singer was shot and killed at that age by Yolanda Saldívar, her former manager and friend.

The first single, a new version of Selena’s 1987 hit “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” is out today, with a full release set for August 26 with Warner Music Latina. Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister and bandmate, told ABC News that the family is not bothered by concerns that the late legend’s legacy is being exploited. “What critics? We don’t care about them,” she said, adding, “We’re still going to do what we want with our music, with our sister, with our band. And I hope people understand that everything that we do, we do it with loving care and with beauty.” In the past, the Quintanillas have signed off for her likeness to be used on a makeup line, clothing collection, Funko Pop doll, and debit card. Anything for Selena, right?