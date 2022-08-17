Christine Quinn Is No Longer Selling Sunsets

Christine Quinn Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Selling Sunset just got a whole lot less spicy. Christine Quinn, the Netflix reality series’ main pot stirrer, will not be featured in seasons six and seven of the show, production sources tell TMZ. Vulture has reached out to Quinn for confirmation. In addition to working with her husband’s crypto real-estate company, RealOpen, the reality star recently signed with IMG Models and has already booked gigs at fashion events. While Quinn’s departure from the show may be a surprise to some, her decision may have been written in the tea leaves for quite some time. In April, the sunset seller opted to skip the show’s season-five reunion, citing a positive COVID diagnosis. Just three days later, she was spotted on a film set with the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga seated next to her. Although the details of the shoot remain a mystery, the incident could have been the first indication that Quinn was planning to pursue other ventures. Her absence from the reunion special was particularly eyebrow raising because of her antagonizing of multiple castmates during her last season on the show — she even opted out of participating via video chat.