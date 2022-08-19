Dan Levy Will Educate the Youth on Sex Education Season 4

Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Just in time for back-to-school season, Netflix’s Sex Education is finally teaching us a few things about its upcoming fourth season. The show about horny British teens announced on August 19 that Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy will star as Mr. Molloy, a famous author who is also Maeve’s course tutor at the Ivy League college she is now attending in the U.S. We’ve also learned that Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who) and Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) are joining the cast in yet-to-be-revealed roles, along with newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua. Filming is currently underway in Wales.

this is what you’ve been waiting 4. we're back bébés. welcoming @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. pic.twitter.com/drjWwSBek8 — sex education (@sexeducation) August 19, 2022

According to Netflix, season 4 finds Otis (Asa Butterfield) — shocker! — pining after Maeve (Emma Mackey). And while that’s nothing new, other aspects of his life have changed. For one, Maeve has crossed the pond to live her dream as a student at America’s prestigious (and fictional) Wallace University. Meanwhile, with Moordale Secondary closed, Otis and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) are starting school at Cavendish Sixth Form College. “Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again,” reads the show description. “But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”

Otis is already adjusting to the fact that he is no longer his mother’s (Gillian Anderson) only child, and it turns out he’s also no longer the only therapist on his new campus. Meanwhile, Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) is thrown by the college’s “student-led, non-competitive approach,” and Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal (Dua Saleh). Everyone’s favorite baker, Aimee, (Aimee-Lou Wood) takes on the challenge of an Art A Level, while Adam (Connor Swindells) “grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.” Whew. Sounds like this school year will be packed.