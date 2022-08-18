She-Hulk Confirms Steve Rogers Uses America’s Ass for Good

America’s abs. Photo: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

One unforeseen benefit of having an attorney added to the MCU? Someone finally knows how to get answers to the questions we really need answers to. Namely, was Captain America boning anyone offscreen? A running gag in the newly released first episode of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, out weekly, shows the illustrious She-Hulk, a.k.a. Jennifer Walters, trying to get her cousin, He-Hulk, a.k.a. Bruce Banner, to tell her if his friend Cap got any. At the beginning of the episode, Bruce is being generally unhelpful to the investigation, which can be seen in a clip. Luckily, Ms. She-Hulk’s got a few tricks up her sleeve and, in a mid-credits sequence, pretends to be sad and drunk to force He-Hulk to admit that Cap lost his virginity “in 1943 to a woman on the USO tour.” Walters celebrates, revealing she wasn’t drunk and shouting “Captain America fu–” before she gets cut off by the credits. A She-Hulk for the people.

Celebrations of this information have since occurred far and wide, as they should. We’re additionally lucky that the info has been confirmed to be canon by Mr. Kevin Feige himself, the Marvel Studios chief. “I will say that the answer we give in the show comes straight from Kevin Feige himself, so it absolutely is canon,” said series head writer Jessica Gao to TV Line. After all, when the actor playing Cap is Chris Evans, who caused an innumerable amount of gay awakenings with a bottle of whipped cream, it’d be a waste not to go there.