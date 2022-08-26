Jameela Jamil Wanted She-Hulk to Punch Her in the ‘Vajeen’

It’s hard to be a good feminist. To girlboss or not to girlboss? In these trying times, it’s tough to know where to look for inspiration. Luckily, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil had her metaphorical green pussy hat on while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. One of the early fight scenes on the Disney+ show, out Thursdays, has Jamil’s supervillain character Titania getting punched in the stomach — but Jamil’s preferred cut showed her writhing through the air, mouth agape after being punched in the “vajeen.” For feminism. “I felt, now, we have seen so many men kicked in the balls on television for such a long time,” said Jamil to guest host Nikki Glaser. “And we’ve never seen a woman just socked right in the vajeen. And I believe in equality!” Marvel did let her share the take with the audience, wires and all, officially inducting her into superhero history with “what it would look like if She-Hulk punched me in the pussy.” “I think we all agree: Thank God I am not in charge of editing Marvel,” she laughs at herself. “They made the right decision.”

