Ali Wong Directed a Very Sweet and Juicy Sheng Wang Special

The trailer for comedian Ali Wong’s directorial debut is here. Is it for a new romantic comedy film she wrote in the vein of Always Be My Maybe? You might think that. Is it for a follow-up to her recently released Netflix comedy special, Don Wong? Another reasonable guess. In fact, it’s for the debut hour-long comedy special from her friend and fellow comedian Sheng Wang, titled Sweet and Juicy.

Filmed in June at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, Sweet and Juicy marks the veteran comedian’s first special for Netflix. Prior to this, Wang worked as a writer on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, helmed a half-hour Comedy Central Presents special in 2011, and appeared on television shows such as 2 Dope Queens, Last Comic Standing and New York Stand-Up Show.

The special’s trailer is an effective distillation of Wang’s wry comedic persona, consisting simply (and thankfully) of one good joke. “The best part of any office job is the fact that you can print,” Wang says in the trailer. “They can’t take away printing right now. Printing is the only thing stopping the revolution. When they say stuff like, ‘We need you to come in on Friday after Thanksgiving,’ that’s when I’m like, Okay, I guess it’s time for me to self-publish my Gmail account.”

Sweet and Juicy debuts on Netflix on September 6. In the meantime, honor the intentions of Wang’s joke by needlessly printing this article out on a work printer and then throwing it in the trash.