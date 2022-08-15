Solange Is On Her Way to the Ballet

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Town Hall Solange is on her way to the show.

Dance is in the Knowles genes. Look at Beyoncé, paying tribute to disco and house music in all their wonderful permutations on her recent album Renaissance. Or her sister Solange, who’s taking things in a different direction and composing a score for the New York City Ballet. The NYCB announced the commission in a press release August 15, adding that Solange’s piece was composed for chamber ensemble and will be choreographed by Gianna Reisen, who in 2017 became the youngest choreographer to work with the NYCB. The piece, yet untitled, will premiere on September 28 at Lincoln Center as part of NYCB’s Fall Fashion Gala, with additional performances in October and May. And Solange won’t be the only famous face involved — it’s set to be performed by “some of the composer’s frequent musical collaborators.” Get your guesses in now.

The ballet follows Solange’s previous work in performance art, including the 2017 piece “An Ode To,” performed at the Guggenheim, and her 2019 piece “Bridge-s,” performed at Los Angeles’ Getty Center. The score for the NYCB will mark her first music since her 2019 album When I Get Home, which also came with a companion film. Could this piece be a new album in disguise?