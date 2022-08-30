Sony Music Sues Triller, Alleges the Company Owes Millions

Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Less than two weeks after getting sued by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz for $28 million in missed Verzuz payments, Triller is once again being accused of flaking on its bills. Per Billboard, Sony Music Entertainment filed a lawsuit against the app on Monday. The record label claims that since March this year, TikTok competitor has “failed to make any monthly payments required under the Agreement, totaling millions of dollars.” Sony is reportedly suing for copyright infringement, claiming that even after receiving a termination notice, Triller is continuing to use music from Sony artists on its app.

Sony — home to Beyoncé, Shakira, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, and more — says it notified Triller that it was in material breach of their agreement on July 22, then terminated their deal on August 8. You might recall that something similar happened last year, when Universal Music Group pulled its artists from Triller over withheld payments. An agreement was eventually reached, and UMG music went back on the app. We’re not sure if a similar resolution will be released this time. After all, it seems difficult for Sony to negotiate a deal to get its catalog back up if said catalog was never taken down in the first place.