Andor Trailer: The Star Wars Resistance Goes Rogue

After Rogue One received a positive review from Vulture because, in contrast to other Star Wars films, “It actually has an ending,” there was only one place for Disney to go if it wanted to continue the story of Cassian Andor. Back. The trailer for Andor, the new Disney+ series, continues the stylings of Rogue One, following the now-titular Andor before the (fatal) events of the 2016 film. It brings with it some epic music by Nicholas Britell, the always-hot Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, and a slew of new cast members including Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Adria Arjona.

“The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved,” reads the press release. “It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.” The series will have a three-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 21. There’s no word as of yet if any of these characters resemble a character from Gremlins, but we’ll certainly keep you updated if they do.