Stranger Things Fan Megan Thee Stallion Declares Herself ‘Team Stancy’

Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Back in July, we published our seven biggest questions following the finale of Stranger Things season four, the biggest of which was: when will Steve and Nancy get back together? If you recall, Stranger Things’ Nancy Wheeler is currently dating Jonathan Byers, played by Charlie Heaton, after her breakup with Joe Keery’s Steve. Now, Megan Thee Stallion has weighed in on the Netflix show’s love triangle (as she should) while co-hosting the Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon. “I’m Team Stancy. I want Steve,” she told guest Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy. “Let’s talk about it though. Okay, so boom. At first, you liked Steve. You were into Steve, and then you just kind of like dumped him. No caution, he didn’t know what was happening. Poor Steve.”

Meg continues, “Y’all keep throwing the kids on him to babysit. He keeps saving y’all life. All he do is save y’all life. He was beating everybody up, and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to Jonathan. Sorry.’” She has a point! Dyer, however, demurred in response: “I do feel bad. Honestly, I just think the way Jonathan and Nancy happened, I was like, she doesn’t always make the most morally right decisions all the time. But that’s human.” A diplomatic reply — which makes a lot of sense, considering Dyer has been dating Heaton since the show’s first season in 2016. Watch the full interview above.