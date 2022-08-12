Nicki Minaj’s New TikTok Fave Single, ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ Is Out

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After days and days of existing only as a TikTok sound, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is finally out. Riffing on Rick James’ “Super Freak,” the song debuted on the same night that Minaj relaunched her Queen Radio on the Amp app. She also released some limited Queen Radio merch on Amazon. “Queen Radio is something that is so dear to my heart,” Minaj said on Instagram Live when she announced the relaunch. “Of course, there have been times where I’ve thought about not wanting to do Queen Radio, or any radio for that matter, but why not?” Earlier this month, Minaj participated in a mini Young Money reunion with Drake and Lil Wayne at the final night of the former’s October’s World Weekend in Toronto. During their family reunion, Drake heaped praise on Wayne and Nicki, calling them both GOATs. MTV is inclined to agree, as Minaj is getting the Video Vanguard Award at Sunday’s VMA’s. It will be the first Video Vanguard Award to be given in two years. 2020 saw Lady Gaga get a Tricon Award, and 2021 had the Foo Fighters receive the Global Icon Award.