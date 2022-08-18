Take Me Out to Make a Run for Second Base (Return to Broadway)

Jesses Williams and Tyler Ferguson. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Take me out to the Broadway, take me out to Take Me Out. The Tony Award–winning production of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out returns to the Big White Way on October 27. The 2022 Tony winner — of both Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson — began its Broadway run at Second Stage in spring of this year before closing. Now, she’s baaaaack. Ferguson and his teammate Jesse Williams are back at bat for the limited engagement, 14-week run at the Schoenfeld Theatre. General ticket sales open on Friday, August 26, so move fast to see those fast balls.

“Fran and I are so honored to serve as pinch-hitters and take the show into extra innings,” said co-lead producer Barry Weissler in a statement. “We were blown away when we saw it at the Hayes earlier this year under Scott Ellis’ brilliant direction. After being big fans when the play premiered back in 2004, we were struck by how relevant and timely it continues to be. Richard Greenberg brilliantly uses the lens of America’s favorite pastime to expose and explore the prejudices that divide us, but he strikes the perfect balance, managing to entertain as well as enlighten. In short, to borrow a line from the show, Fran and I have come to understand that baseball is a perfect metaphor for hope in a democratic society!”

The production struck out early in its run when footage of a nude scene featuring Williams was leaked online despite efforts by the production to prevent phone access for its patrons. “Our job is to go out there every night, no matter what,” said Williams at the time. “I’m not really worrying about it. I can’t sweat that. We do need to keep advocating for ourselves. And it’s wonderful to see a community push back and make clear what we do stand for, what we don’t. Consent is important, I thought. So let’s keep that in mind universally.”