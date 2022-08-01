Woman Yelling at Cat Joins Real Housewives of Orange County Season-17 Cast

Taylor Armstrong and her greatest co-star yet. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Bravo/YouTube and Smudge/Tumblr

It’s O.C.-fficial. On Monday, August 1, People exclusively revealed that Taylor Armstrong would be returning to the Real Housewives franchise — but this time grasping an orange. The Beverly Hills alum has become the first-ever Housewife to swap franchises, moving from RHOBH to RHOC for its yet-to-be-announced season 17. Armstrong, most recently on the second season of RHUGT and most notable for yelling at a cat, will also join fellow Orange County returnee Tamra Judge, who, on July 20, announced via WWHL that she would be coming back to the show. With Armstrong’s comeback, some questions remain as to whether Vicki Gunvalson will return to the show or if Brandi Glanville will come back to Beverly Hills. Regardless, has Twitter discovered the plotline for Ultimate Girls Trip season four?