Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert to Stream on Paramount+

Taylor Hawkins Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London is now set to be streamed on Paramount+, presented by Paramount in association with both the late drummer’s former band, the Foo Fighters, and the Hawkins family. The performance will be on September 3, and it will stream live on Paramount+ starting at 11:30 a.m. ET domestically, with Pluto TV and MTV YouTube channels streaming it internationally. Afterward, the concert will be available on demand on Paramount+ and via Pluto TV and MTV video on demand starting the week of September 5. The show will feature music-industry friends and collaborators of Hawkins, who died in March at the age of 50, including the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl, Nandi Bushell (the young drummer who performed with the Foo Fighters last year), plus drummers including Blink-182’s Travis Barker, the Pretenders’ Martin Chambers, and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich. Also performing are Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, pop star Kesha, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, and Wolfgang Van Halen. Hawkins’s son, Shane, is set to appear as well as comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

“Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music at Paramount+, in a press release. “Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere.”