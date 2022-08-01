Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Is ‘Loaned Out Regularly,’ So Don’t Worry, Y’all

Taylor Swift Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

First, they came for the private jets and then they came for our pop stars. Taylor Swift’s reputation is under fire once again, as she was named the top offender of “Celebs With the Worst Private Jet CO2 Emissions” on Yard. Using data from the Twitter account @CelebJets, Swift, alongside Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, A-Rod, Blake Shelton, and more, were called out for their private-jet usage in 2022. Swift’s private jet reportedly amassed 170 flights, or “22,923 minutes in the air,” totaling almost 16 days. The total emissions of the year came to about 8,293.54 tonnes, “or 1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions.” A representative for Swift responded to the report, per BuzzFeed News, explaining that her private jet is “loaned out regularly” to unnamed individuals. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” wrote the representative.

Other celebrities, even those not in the initial Yard report, have been criticized for their private-jet usage over the past week. Kylie Jenner was called a “climate criminal” for her “17-minute flights,” the shortest flight being three minutes. Regardless of who or what is actually on the flights, their damage to the environment is irreversible. The salt air and rust on Swift’s private-jet door will never be the same.