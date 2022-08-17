Taylor Swift Wanted To Be in Twilight: New Moon

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

If you were anything like me 14 years ago, you would have been obsessed with two things: Twilight and Taylor Swift. Okay, maybe I’m still obsessed with them both, Swift said to never grow up! However, almost 13 years later, comes news more heartbreaking than when Edward ditched Bella for months. Twilight: New Moon director Chris Weitz revealed on The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe podcast that Swift wanted to be in the second installment of the sparkly series in any capacity. “Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,’” Weitz said. Swift was willing to play any role, even “someone at the cafeteria or the diner.”

However, Weitz felt that Swift’s presence would be too distracting and passed on the offer for a cameo. “The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,” Weitz explained. “I kick myself for it too, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends.’”

Swift had the last bite laugh multiple times throughout her growing acting career. She found her chance to finally star in a Twilight… Parody. During her time hosting Saturday Night Live in 2013, Swift joined Bill Hader for a Twilight/Frankstein parody, “Firelight.” She also had cameos in New Girl, The Giver, and Valentine’s Day and starred in The Lorax and Cats. More recently, Swift wrote, starred, and directed in the All Too Well: Short Film (the same short film that is currently eligible for an Oscar nomination). With all the surrounding hype around Taylor Swift and Twilight, maybe there’s an opportunity for them to unite finally. I vote to premiere “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” using a Twilight fan cam. They’re both sparkling!