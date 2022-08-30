The Vow Wants You Back in Its Clutches for a Part Two

Remember back in 2020, when everyone was quarantined at home, but nobody knew what to watch? And then came two separate docuseries about the NXIVM cult to captivate audiences for more than 14 hours? Well, now in the bright light of “less pandemic, but also still some pandemic,” one of those NXIVM shows would like to recapture your attention. HBO’s The Vow is back for a part two, picking up where part one left off. Part two of the series will focus on the capture and trial of cult leader Keith Raniere and “offers an exclusive view into Raniere’s innermost circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman,” according to the HBO press release.

HBO has accompanied this announcement with a teaser that promises many different perspectives on the cult, including Salzman saying, “Imagine you spend 22 years trying to build something, but everybody thinks it’s the devil’s work.” Well, spoiler alert, but the devil Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in June 2019. The series will premiere on October 17 at 9 p.m. on HBO, with new episodes dropping each Monday. So get your pizza and Snuggie ready; we’re headed back to NXIVM.