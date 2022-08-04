Tell Me Lies Trailer: Real Eyes Realize Real Lies

There are multiple jump scares in the trailer for Hulu’s upcoming series Tell Me Lies, though none of them have to do with the content of the series itself, which “follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years.” The first occurs when you realize that trailer’s backing track is just an ooky-spooky acoustic cover of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High).” The second occurs with the reveal that the fictional college that these horny students are attending is “Baird College,” which is just one letter removed from the very real “Bard College.” And the final, most terrifying of them all? The show was executive produced by Scream Queen Emma Roberts, of all people. Tell Me Lies is based on the best-selling novel by Carola Lovering. The series, out September 7, stars Grace Van Patten of Nine Perfect Strangers fame and Jackson White from Ambulance as the central lovers who “fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.” Based on the trailer, we’re guessing it’s for the worst …

