Daddy, sorry, daddy, sorry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Those pesky little boys will have yet another supernatural addition. By which we mean Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for starring in The CW’s Supernatural, will now star in the fourth season of Amazon’s The Boys. We know this because series creator Eric Kripke posted a pic of the cast of The Boys with a bonus JDM. Kripke also confirmed what everybody would have implied from seeing the cast all together: The Boys season four is officially filming. The news is especially exciting for fans of Supernatural, as JDM can reunite with his former co-star, Jensen Ackles, who is on The Boys. Of course, Soldier Boy is not currently conscious, but Kripke, who created both shows, knows what his audience wants. Along with his tweet, The Boys official Twitter account has tweeted that it cannot confirm if JDM will be wearing tights or not. Holding out hope …

Chuffed to welcome @JDMorgan to The Boys S4. Can't confirm if he's gettin' any tights, though. pic.twitter.com/ApDpQgo0QC — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 25, 2022