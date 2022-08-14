Watch the Chicks Cover Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’

The Chicks paid tribute to the iconic Olivia Newton-John with a cover of the Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at a concert on Saturday. Lead singer Natalie Maines called Newton-John a “worldwide sweetheart” during the Chicks’ concert at the Gorge in Washington State. “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like [ages] 4 to 12, and then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John,” Maines admitted while introducing the cover. “So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.” Newton-John died on August 8 at the age of 73, after a years-long battle with breast cancer. Watch the Chicks’ cover of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” below.