The Daniels Are Directing a Surrealist Comedy Pilot for Showtime

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Photo: Allyson Riggs

But will there be hot dog fingers? Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the duo behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, are working on something weird again. Showtime announced on August 1 that it has greenlit a surrealist comedy pilot produced by A24 and directed by the Daniels, who will also executive produce alongside Steven Yeun. The half-hour project is called Mason, and it’s based on the real-life experiences of comedian and Joe Pera Talks with You writer Nathan Min, who will star and executive produce. Mason centers on a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” who is seeking connection in a loud world. Amy Israel, Showtime’s executive vice president of scripted programming, described the pilot as a “punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today,” and added that it has “every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.” The press release remains very vague as far as plot specifics go, but we’re not too worried. After all, Everything Everywhere All at Once ended up being about a little more than an exhausted Chinese American woman struggling to finish her taxes.