The Flash to Run Away Permanently After Season 9 on the CW

Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW

After months of riding high off the fumes of not having anything to do with Ezra Miller, The Flash (the CW’s version) has been canceled. The show still has one season to go, bringing its total to nine full seasons and making it one of the longest-running shows on the CW’s current calendar. The series stars former Glee actor Grant Gustin as the titular Flash, a.k.a. Barry Allen. The show began as a spinoff of Arrow and has, in turn, inspired its own spinoff with Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, which was also just canceled — thus ending the DC Arrowverse as it exists on the CW. But fear not, DC fans over in the movie world: The finale is now set to air weeks ahead of The Flash film, starring Miller and featuring Batfleck.

The series has had its own controversies. Earlier this year, one of the show’s stars, Candice Patton, spoke out about the racism she experienced when cast on the show. Actor Hartley Sawyer was fired from the show after problematic tweets of his surfaced. Additionally, it is among many shows that have been canceled recently by the CW, after it was put up for sale and then ultimately sold to Nexstar Media Group. The cast for the most recent season includes Gustin, Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin, and Cecile Horton. The final season of The Flash is currently slated to appear sometime in 2023.