The Kardashians Get Back to Work for Season Two

Taking Kim Kardashian’s sage advice to heart, the family is getting back to work for season two of The Kardashians. In the new trailer, they return with more drone shots of Calabasas and brief mentions of the ’dashian men: Kim teases Pete Davidson (who makes his debut in the reality show docuseries), Kylie teases her unnamed son, and Kourtney fully prepares for her PDA-filled wedding to Travis Barker. Kris even gets her daughters confused, saying she’s “so excited for Khloé and Travis.” While much of what’s featured in the trailer has already been seen in Instagram posts of the sisters (like Kendall’s red hair and Kim wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress), the trailer gets into unseen private moments like Kris’s health scare and Khloé’s preparations for her new baby (whom she welcomed earlier this month). As the family try to get as up close and personal as can be while filming a reality show, one of the biggest moments in their lives in the past year, Astroworld, continues not to be mentioned. But as for the other elephant in the show, Kim does respond to that Variety interview, saying, “I understand why people were upset.” The Kardashians kome back on September 22 on Hulu.

This post has been updated.