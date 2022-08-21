HBO Sneaks in the First Footage of The Last of Us

HBO Max saved the best for last (of us) during the HBO slate teaser trailer that featured the return of shows like Hacks, The White Lotus, and Barry. Towards the end of the trailer, there was a glimpse of the upcoming, highly anticipated new series. Opening up on a frosty scene with Pedro Pascal as Joel, he has to smuggle Ellie (Game of Thrones’s Bella Ramsey) to safety across the U.S. The popular video game adaption will come to life next year, according to the teaser. “Everybody that I’ve cared for has either died or left me,” Ellie tells Joel while in hiding. “You have no idea what loss is,” Joel answers. Also seen briefly in the trailer is Nick Offerman as survivalist Bill. Created by Craig Mazin, the Naughty Dog-produced series will have ten episodes in its premiere season.

