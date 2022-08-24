Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. Photo: Getty Images

The TV layoffs haven’t come for United Broadcasting Association. In fact, things are expanding at the network at the center of The Morning Show. Miss Juneteenth’s Nicole Beharie is joining the Apple TV+ series’s upcoming third season as Christina Hunter, a new anchor on The Morning Show who’s “a grounded, competitive, and charismatic millennial,” per a press release. Her casting follows that of Mad Men’s Jon Hamm, who’s set to play Paul Marks, a businessman eyeing UBA, and Julianna Margulies, who returns as UBA anchor (and, more important, love interest to Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson) Laura Peterson after her stint in Montana. Laura’s return would imply that there’s a time jump at play in season three after the season-two finale saw Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy report live on her COVID-19 symptoms early in the pandemic. But it’ll be a while before we get more reporting out of UBA — production on season three reportedly began this month under new showrunner Charlotte Stoudt. And that’s all the news that’s fit to be a TV drama.