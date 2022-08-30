Don’t Talk to Hugh Jackman or The Son Ever Again

Expanding on The Father cinematic universe, the upcoming movie written and directed by Florian Zeller, The Son, begs the question: Have they already started working on The Holy Spirit? Starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins, the film is about a father (Jackman) who deals with his troubled teen son as he grapples with his past and his divorce from his ex-wife (ok, The Rehearsal vibes.) Written as a sequel to Zeller’s The Father, Hopkins reprises his Oscar-winning role as Anthony Evans in the stage play adaption, Le Père. The Son premieres during the Venice International Film Festival on September 7. It’s scheduled for limited release in the U.S. beginning on November 11 and will expand to other cities shortly after. While there might not be a Holy Spirit movie, there might be a The Mother film if Zeller wanted complete the trilogy to follow the footsteps of his stage plays.

