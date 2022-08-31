The Summer I Turned Pretty Season-Two Cast Has Been Around the Teen-Drama Block

To our fellow teen-drama stans: An Eighth Grade and The Edge of Seventeen crossover episode is on. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video’s coming-of-age romantic drama about a girl caught between two brothers, enlists teen-drama veterans Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick for its season-two cast. The two actresses join the multigenerational series in recurring roles, though no additional details were offered about their characters, just a cute Instagram video. “Excited for elsie fisher and kyra sedgwick to join #thesummeriturnedpretty for season 2 🎉,” reads the caption. Fisher is fresh off a supporting role in the Emmy-nominated series Barry, while Sedgwick recently starred in the ABC sitcom Call Your Mother. The series, which shot to No. 1 on the Prime Video charts in its debut weekend, is based on Jenny Han’s best-selling trilogy of the same name. The second season is currently in production. Han returns as showrunner along with Sarah Kucserka. Teen drama awaits.