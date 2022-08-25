The Umbrella Academy Renewed for Fourth and Final Season Somewhere in Time

Familia. Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

What’s a superhero without their superpowers? We’ll find out in the fourth season of The Umbrella Academy, which received its final season renewal on August 25. Showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer Steve Blackman returns to helm the final season, along with cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” Blackman said in a press release. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.” While the showrunner irons out the end of The Umbrella Academy and superhero existentialism, he’s already extended his creative partnership with Netflix to write and produce new projects. So, fans: The end can only mean new beginnings more shows to binge.