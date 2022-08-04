Someone Who Isn’t Meghan McCain to Take Over The View’s 5th Seat

New blood. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by The View/ABC and Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Meghan McCain will not pull some surprise Ru-veal and announce that she and her hair are actually coming back to the table of The View. The bad Republican’s empty chair will be filled by former Trump admin official and MAGA “flee-er” Alyssa Farah Griffin. The talk show also confirmed guest co-host Ana Navarro will also stay on for season 26, though she will reportedly not be on “every single day” because of her role as a CNN and Telemundo political commentator. After the news broke, some Viewers tweeted their disappointment with the network’s decision to hire Griffin, while others were excited about Navarro’s official seat. In further View news, Variety reported that host Sunny Hostin “inked a multiyear, multimillion-dollar” extension deal, which will last her to the show’s 28th season. Griffin won’t officially sit at the table with Navarro, Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines until the start of season 26. Until then, real stans will never forget this:

No she was so real for this pic.twitter.com/a4ipbw9ybY — ry (@qveenlibra) July 26, 2022