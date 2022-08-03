Photo: HBO/YouTube

Despite the inevitably negative Tripadvisor reviews that probably followed the incidents of season one, more and more people are checking in to The White Lotus. Need proof? HBO has dropped about four seconds of first-look footage for The White Lotus, season two, in a preview reel of the streamer’s upcoming shows. If you jump to the 16-second mark of the following video, you’ll catch a quick glimpse of Jennifer Coolidge making her rightful return to the series while holding on tight to a man and his moped. Fellow cast members Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, and Will Sharpe are seen clinking glasses of Champagne after a concierge greets them. Though the teaser doesn’t show much, we won’t have to wait long. The White Lotus, season two, will premiere on October 15, according to Variety.

But beyond the guests featured in the video, there are still more check-ins to come: The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that actors F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson had joined the cast of the HBO show’s second season as regulars. It was also reported that Michael Imperioli and Leo Woodall would be joining. Following rumors that season two would take place in Italy, a source confirmed to Variety that, yes, indeed, the show would be filming in the Sicilian resort town of Taormina. A Four Seasons hotel will serve as the stand-in for the fictional luxury-resort chain, as it did in the previous season, and we can assume filming began earlier this year, since the hotel’s website stated that “it’s closed to guests until April 1.” How do you say “eating ass” in Italian?

We even got character descriptions for the new recruits that led us to believe the second season will keep exploring themes such as intergenerational masculinity crisis and the dark truths of girlbossery. Fahy and James will “star as husband and wife Daphne and Cameron Babcock.” Sharpe will play “Ethan Spiller, a man on vacation with his wife Harper (Plaza) and the Babcocks.” Woodall will be “Jack, described as a magnetic guest staying at the White Lotus.” Abraham will play “Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson.” And DiMarco will be said grandson, “a recent college grad.” (Imperioli was previously announced as the representative of the middle generation in this lineup.) Hollander plays “Quentin, an English expat who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew.” We also know that Quentin will have some form of a relationship to Coolidge’s Tanya, according to a Coolidge profile in Variety that describes her “shooting a scene in which she and new castmate Tom Hollander plot an adventure together.” Finally, Richardson will play “Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss.”

It’s all so delightfully murder-mystery party, is it not?

This post has been updated.