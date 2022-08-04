Photo: Rotten Tomatoes Trailers/YouTube

Much of the official festival lineup is in place for the 2022 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. The Gala Presentations and Special Feature Presentations were announced July 28, with exciting titles such as My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, and The Woman King, starring Viola Davis and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. “With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a statement. The 47th edition of TIFF runs from September 8 to 18, featuring 18 Gala films and 45 Special Presentations.

Among the most exciting films to debut at the festival is the Harry Styles–starring romantic drama with “sculptural gay lovemaking.” Steven Spielberg will present The Fabelmans, “a deeply personal portrait of 20th-century American childhood.” And in exciting franchise developments, the sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will be there, starring the half of Hollywood that wasn’t in the first one. Billy Eichner’s Bros will also have a special presentation before premiering in theaters in the United States on September 30. No word yet if the gay lovemaking in that one is at all sculptural.

Most recently, on August 4, TIFF announced its Discovery, Midnight Madness, and Wavelengths programming. Discovery is designed for finding early and interesting filmmakers and has unearthed such directors as Yorgos Lanthimos and Steve McQueen early in their careers. Midnight Madness is for the “weird and wicked” films of the festival and includes Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al, as the opening-night film. Wavelengths, meanwhile, is the real artsy stuff. “The programme itself continues to champion film as art in a climate increasingly challenging for non-commercial and non-conforming work,” said the Wavelengths press release. Find the full list of films below.

Gala Film Presentations

Alice, Darling, directed by Mary Nighy

Black Ice, directed by Hubert Davis

Butcher’s Crossing, directed by Gabe Polsky

The Greatest Beer Run Ever, directed by Peter Farrelly

The Hummingbird, directed by Francesca Archibugi

Hunt, directed by Lee Jung-jae

A Jazzman’s Blues, directed by Tyler Perry

Kacchey Limbu, directed by Shubham Yogi

Moving On, directed by Paul Weitz

Paris Memories, directed by Alice Winocour

Prisoner’s Daughter, directed by Catherine Hardwicke

Raymond & Ray, directed by Rodrigo García

Roost, directed by Amy Redford

Sidney, directed by Reginald Hudlin

The Son, directed by Florian Zeller

The Swimmers, directed by Sally El Hosaini

What’s Love Got To Do With It?, directed by Shekhar Kapur

The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood

Special Presentations

Allelujah, directed by Sir Richard Eyre

All Quiet on the Western Front, directed by Edward Berger

The Banshees Of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh

Blueback, directed by Robert Connolly

The Blue Caftan, directed by Maryam Touzani

Broker, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Brother, directed by Clement Virgo

Bros, directed by Nicholas Stoller

Catherine Called Birdy, directed by Lena Dunham

Causeway, directed by Lila Neugebauer

Chevalier, directed by Stephen Williams

Corsage, directed by Marie Kreutzer

Decision to Leave, directed by Park Chan-wook

Devotion, directed by JD Dillard

Driving Madeleine, directed by Christian Carion

El Suplente, directed by Diego Lerman

Empire of Light, directed by Sam Mendes

The Eternal Daughter, directed by Joanna Hogg

The Fabelmans, directed by Steven Spielberg

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, directed by Rian Johnson

Good Night Oppy, directed by Ryan White

The Good Nurse, directed by Tobias Lindholm

Holy Spider, directed by Ali Abbasi

Joyland, directed by Saim Sadiq

The King’s Horseman, directed by Biyi Bandele

The Lost King, directed by Stephen Frears

A Man of Reason, directed by Jung Woo-sung

The Menu, directed by Mark Mylod

On the Come Up, directed by Sanaa Lathan

One Fine Morning, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

Other People’s Children, directed by Rebecca Zlotowski

Moonage Daydream, directed by Brett Morgen

My Policeman, directed by Michael Grandage

Nanny, directed by Nikyatu Jusu

No Bears, directed by Jafar Panahi

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile, directed by Kathlyn Horan

Saint Omer, directed by Alice Diop

Sanctuary, directed by Zachary Wigon

Stories Not to be Told, directed by Cesc Gay

Triangle of Sadness, directed by Ruben Östlund

Walk Up, directed by Hong Sangsoo

Wendell & Wild, directed by Henry Selick

The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky

Women Talking, directed by Sarah Polley

The Wonder, directed by Sebastián Lelio

Discovery

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, directed by Aitch Alb﻿erto

Baby Ruby, directed by Bess Wohl

Carmen, directed by Benjamin Millepied

Daughter of Rage (La Hija de todas las Rabias), directed by Laura Baumeister

A Gaza Weekend, directed by Basil Khalil

I Like Movies, directed by Chandler Levack

The Inspection, directed by Elegance Bratton

A Long Break, directed by Davit Pirtskhalava

Pussy Joseph, directed by Amenta

Return to Seoul, directed by Davy Chou

ROSIE, directed by Gail Maurice

Runner, directed by Marian Mathias

SHIMONI, directed by Angela Wanjiku Wamai

Snow and the Bear, directed by Selcen Ergun

Something You Said Last Night, directed by Luis De Filippis

Susie Searches, directed by Sophie Kargman

Sweet As, directed by Jub Clerc

The Taste of Apples is Red, directed by Ehab Tarabieh

This Place, directed by V.T. Nayani

Unruly (Ustyrlig), directed by Malou Reymann

Until Branches Bend, directed by Sophie Jarvis

When Morning Comes, directed by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall

The Young Arsonists, directed by Sheila Pye

Midnight Madness

The Blackening, directed by Tim Story

Leonor Will Never Die, directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar

Pearl, directed by Ti West

The People’s Joker, directed by Vera Drew

Project Wolf Hunting, directed by Kim Hongsun

Sick, directed by John Hyams

Sisu, directed by Jalmari Helander

Venus, directed by Jaume Balagueró

V/H/S 99, directed by Flying Lotus, Johannes Roberts, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Vanessa & Joseph Winter

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, directed by Eric Appel

Wavelengths: Features

﻿Concrete Valley, directed by Antoine Bourges

De Humani Corporis Fabrica, directed by Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Dry Ground Burning (Mato Seco em Chamas), directed by Joana Pimenta, Adirley Queirós

Horse Opera, directed by Moyra Davey

Pacifiction, directed byAlbert Serra

Queens of the Qing Dynasty, directed by Ashley McKenzie

Unrest (Unrueh), directed by Cyril Schäublin

Will-o’-the-Wisp (Fogo-Fátuo), directed by João Pedro Rodrigues

Wavelengths: Shorts

After Work, directed by Céline Condorelli, Ben Rivers

Bigger on the Inside, directed by Angelo Madsen Minax

EVENTIDE, directed by Sharon Lockhart

F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now, directed by Fox Maxy

Fata Morgana, directed by Tacita Dean

Hors-titre, directed by Wiame Haddad

I Thought the World of You, directed by Kurt Walker

Moonrise, directed byVincent Grenier

The Newest Olds, directed by Pablo Mazzolo

Puerta a Puerta, directed by Jessica Sarah Rinland, Luis Arnías

The Time That Separates Us, directed by Parastoo Anoushahpour

What Rules the Invisible, directed by Tiffany Sia