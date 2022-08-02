The Chrisleys Believe ‘Comebacks Begin With Jesus’

Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Move over, Carly Rae: Todd and Julie Chrisley are thinking ’bout making a comeback, and they’re getting their inspiration from Jesus himself. “I started a new book this week and it’s about comebacks,” said Julie Chrisley in the July 29 episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions. “In this book, it says that comebacks begin with Jesus.” Todd, meanwhile, is focused on where exactly he went wrong. “I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth,” explained Todd. “And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth.”

The Chrisleys, known for starring in Chrisley Knows Best, are having these thoughts because they were convicted of tax fraud and tax evasion in June. “The Chrisleys, with the help of their former business partner, submitted false bank statements, audit reports, and personal financial statements to banks to obtain millions of dollars in fraudulent loans,” said the Department of Justice. “We had this employee that worked for us, that has caused so much of the stuff that has happened, and you look and say, ‘How is he getting away with this? How is this happening?’” Todd said of a former employee. “I have prayed for God to take that hatred out of my heart because I know what this man did. Just because I don’t know what’s going on in his life doesn’t mean God’s not handling it.” The Chrisleys are awaiting their sentencing on October 6.