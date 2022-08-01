Top Chef Season 20 Channels U.K. vs. the World

The judges, the jury, and the executioners. Photo: Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

’Ello, Padma! A season of Top Chef set in London-Town would be right craic, ’innit? Translation: The upcoming season of Top Chef, its 20th, will be set in London, making it the first season set entirely outside the United States. Additionally, the cast will be made up of Top Chef All-Stars from around the globe, not just the U.S. version. Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons are all packing their bags to visit Big Ben. “What better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavors,” said Ryan Flynn, senior vice-president of current production in television and streaming at NBCUniversal, in a statement. The season isn’t set to premiere until 2023, so there’s still a lot of time for you try blood pudding.

“I’m pleased that Top Chef has chosen London for its first ever season outside of the US,” said Victoria Prentis, the U.K.’s food minister. “We’re rightly proud of our exceptional food and drink produced here in the U.K. From Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb to Northern Irish beef and English sparkling wine, our food and drink is recognized at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality.” That’s all great, but to us, Top Chef All Stars: U.K. vs. the World means one thing: Bologna-throwing challenge incoming!