Top Gun: Maverick Sinks Titanic at the Box Office

Miles Teller’s mustache. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Mayday, Mayday: Cruise has sunk the Titanic. Top Gun: Maverick is now the seventh-highest-grossing release in domestic-box-office history. It takes the place of Titanic, a little-known 1997 film directed by James Cameron. Maverick raked in $662 million in ticket sales, just over Titanic’s pre-inflation $659 million, generated in part from subsequent releases. This also makes the Top Gun sequel the highest-grossing film in Paramount’s history, which we told you could happen. Paramount should be sending handwritten thank-you notes to Glen Powell, Miles Teller, and Miles Teller’s hot little mustache-and-Speedo combo for their success. On an international level, Titanic still outpaces Maverick, with $2.2 billion on its initial release compared with Maverick’s $1.5 billion (okay, flop). And, look, we aren’t the kind to obsess over Lady Gaga, but this means “Hold My Hand” is now as iconic as Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” right? Right???