Triangle of Sadness Trailer Goes Overboard on the Rich

If you don’t like rich people and do like to watch old women throw up, boy, do we have the trailer for you. Triangle of Sadness, the 2022 Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, just released its trailer. In it, we see beautiful male models forced to understand the smize-versus-smile dichotomy, a woman who doesn’t understand that motorized boats don’t have sails, and human bodily fluids. Lots of human bodily fluids. Directed by Ruben Östlund, the Neon film stars Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Dolly De Leon, Charlbi Dean, and more. Described as “The White Lotus on the high seas, at least until the cruise comes to an early end” by Vulture’s Nate Jones, the film premieres in theaters October 7. Maybe skip the popcorn — you might end up looking like the woman in the poster.

