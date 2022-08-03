Vin Scully, Voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dead at 94

Photo: Allen J. Schabenes/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Los Angeles Dodger legend Vin Scully died on Tuesday night at the age of 94, according to the Dodgers. As the voice that guided fans through every game, the famed Dodger announcer worked with the team for 67 seasons with the team, beginning in Brooklyn in 1950. “We have lost an icon,” wrote Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only a broadcaster but he was a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers.” He’s best known for his signature introduction to the games: “It’s time for Dodger baseball! Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good (afternoon/evening) to you, wherever you may be.” He was a part of baseball history, from Jackie Robinson to Hank Aaron. Scully retired from announcing games in 2016 at the age of 88, becoming the team’s last link to their Brooklyn origins.

During his run, he won the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, the Life Achievement Emmy Award for sportscasting and induction into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1995, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, and like every LA celebrity, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1982. He had six children and preceded the death of his wife last year.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

Just the very best. RIP pic.twitter.com/cw8KBF1GN9 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully ice skating with Jackie Robinson. Vin was really a part of history pic.twitter.com/Gpg0JoHw0u — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully's final signoff was perfect. RIP to the voice of baseball. https://t.co/9C0m2sDJKM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2022