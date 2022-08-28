Look What Taylor Swift Made Us Theorize

Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

It feels like the end of Holes where all the kids are dancing in the rain and the drought is over! Taylor Swift made a red carpet appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, her first since premiering her own All Too Well: Short Film back in November and giving us all a perfect excuse to wonder, What does Swift actually have up her sleeve? As she made her entrance, she was dressed in a diamond Oscar De La Renta dress paired with red lips and curly hair. The look seemingly screams, “Look What You Made Me Do” from the Reputation era. After all, the song just celebrated its fifth anniversary, meaning she’s allowed to re-record the track. The original song did not feature another artist, but it doesn’t mean the re-recording can’t make room for one more — or maybe four? Earlier this month, Blackpink released their latest single, “Pink Venom” featuring the lyric, “Look what you made us do,” which may have been a nod to the Reputation singer, or maybe a future collab. Swift also posted a TikTok using “Pink Venom” to celebrate her VMAs arrival. Maybe she just likes the song (who doesn’t?). Swift didn’t join Blackpink during their performance, but we can only hope for a team-up. Or will she surprise fans by sticking to the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) theme and releasing “Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)”? The night is still young as Swift has won her first Moonman for the short film, and there’s still plenty of time for more surprises.