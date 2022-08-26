Vulture Festival Is Happening

Illustration: Vulture

Did you think we wouldn’t? Nothing has stopped us, Vulture, from doing a Vulture Festival. We did it (virtually) in 2020, we did it live in 2021, and now here in 2022 we will once again be live and in-person at the Hollywood Roosevelt in beautiful Los Angeles for a weekend of fun, sun and events with all our most beloved stars and creators. While we cannot reveal all that we have in store for you just yet, rest assured that you’ll want to block off November 12 and 13 in your calendar, because this will be what’s professionally known as a “doozy.” Our first lineup announcement will be here sooner than you think, so stay ready: Follow our Instagram, bookmark the website, and start manifesting you hanging out by the pool after seeing your favorite celeb — ’cause your dreams? They’re about to come true, babe!